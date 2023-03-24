Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OROCF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Performance

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allkem has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.