Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.69.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.