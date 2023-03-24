Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
