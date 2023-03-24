Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

