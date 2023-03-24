Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.