Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 519,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,515. The firm has a market cap of $266.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

