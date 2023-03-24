Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $291,000 Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

SDOG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 56,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.