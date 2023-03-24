Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,782 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock remained flat at $47.68 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.37.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

