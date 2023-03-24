Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $209.54. 270,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.