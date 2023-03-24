Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.18. 1,368,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

