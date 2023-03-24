Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 677,691 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.