AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.35. 53,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 482,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

