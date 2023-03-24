Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.58

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.58 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 364811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

