American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.14

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 450041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.82%.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

