American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $134,642,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $158,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

AMT stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

