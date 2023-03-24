Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

