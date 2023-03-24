Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $30.53

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.