Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/21/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00.
- 3/6/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
CRSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.73.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.