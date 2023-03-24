Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00.

3/6/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $153.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

