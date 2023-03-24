Analyzing Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 56.30% 29.09% 19.30% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danaos and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $993.34 million 1.09 $559.21 million $27.23 1.95 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.10 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

19.4% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Danaos and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.79%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Danaos beats United Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

