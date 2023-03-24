Analyzing Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wayfair and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 5 14 10 0 2.17 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $53.14, suggesting a potential upside of 58.34%. Kidpik has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,047.54%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Wayfair.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Wayfair has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wayfair and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -10.89% N/A -34.52% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $12.22 billion 0.30 -$1.33 billion ($12.55) -2.67 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.21 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.58

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

