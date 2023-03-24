Andrei G. Stoica Sells 9,239 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $18,016.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.0 %

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 742,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Butterfly Network

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

