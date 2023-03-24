Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Insider Buys £71,953.20 in Stock

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) insider Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan bought 9,085 shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £71,953.20 ($88,362.03).

Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan bought 6,743 shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £54,146.29 ($66,494.28).

AEP stock opened at GBX 835 ($10.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £330.99 million, a PE ratio of 347.92 and a beta of 0.69. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 728 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 972 ($11.94). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 782.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 794.19.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

