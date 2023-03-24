Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.69 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $323.10 million and $53.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00199998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,473.15 or 1.00168488 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03432547 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $45,358,102.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

