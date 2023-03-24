API3 (API3) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.15 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $95.38 million and $9.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00355798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,134.01 or 0.25860636 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

