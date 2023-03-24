Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.93. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 821,386 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APEN. Lake Street Capital downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.32.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
