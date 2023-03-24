Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
