Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

