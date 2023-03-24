Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.