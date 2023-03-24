ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.3 %

ARCB opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.