Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 45550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
