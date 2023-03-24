Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 45550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

