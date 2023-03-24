Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 45550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.