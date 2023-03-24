Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.30. 230,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

