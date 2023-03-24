Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $221.43. 412,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,376. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.