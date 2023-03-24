Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 306.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.