Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.
SPGI traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.53. 177,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.43 and its 200 day moving average is $341.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
