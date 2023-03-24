Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.38. The company had a trading volume of 421,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,702. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $11,895,361. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

