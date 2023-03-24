Arhaus (ARHS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS):

3/13/2023 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00.

3/10/2023 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00.

3/10/2023 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

3/6/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arhaus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 422,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Arhaus Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.