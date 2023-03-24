Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.37

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.37 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 47790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

