Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ARTW stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

