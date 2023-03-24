Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 134365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.