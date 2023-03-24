Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Down 1.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.66. 88,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 58,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

