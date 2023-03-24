AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. 2,383,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

