ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. 4,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,636,000.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

