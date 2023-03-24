Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

