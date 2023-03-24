Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.8 %

PSX stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 877,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

