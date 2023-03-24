Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Danaher by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

DHR traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.83. 501,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

