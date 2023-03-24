Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $538,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.7 %

PH traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.95. 222,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,425. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.02.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

