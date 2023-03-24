Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $7.32 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 325,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

