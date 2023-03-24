Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,932. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.