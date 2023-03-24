Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 172,779 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

