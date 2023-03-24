Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.66. 1,861,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.14. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

