Atlas Private Wealth Management Takes $82,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $606,798.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,186,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,005,734. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.5 %

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 279,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.