Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 84,014 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,810. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

