Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

