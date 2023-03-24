Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Aton Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
About Aton Resources
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.
Featured Stories
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.